"21–26. Recurrence relations Write the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ} defined by the following recurrence relations.
aₙ₊₁ = 3aₙ-12; a₁ = 10
35–44. Limits of sequences Write the terms a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄ of the following sequences. If the sequence appears to converge, make a conjecture about its limit. If the sequence diverges, explain why.
aₙ = 1⁄10ⁿ; n = 1, 2, 3, …
aₙ = 3 + cos(π*ⁿ) ; n = 1, 2, 3, …
{Use of Tech} aₙ₊₁ = (aₙ⁄₁₁ )+ 50;a₀ = 50
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(3n³ − 1)⁄(2n³ + 1)}
{tan⁻¹(10n⁄(10n + 4))}
{1 + cos(1⁄n)}