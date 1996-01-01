35–44. Limits of sequences Write the terms a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄ of the following sequences. If the sequence appears to converge, make a conjecture about its limit. If the sequence diverges, explain why.
{Use of Tech} aₙ₊₁ = (aₙ⁄₁₁ )+ 50;a₀ = 50
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{n³⁄(n⁴ + 1)}
{(3n³ − 1)⁄(2n³ + 1)}
{tan⁻¹(10n⁄(10n + 4))}
{(√(4n⁴ + 3n))⁄(8n² + 1)}
{2ⁿ⁺¹3⁻ⁿ}
{(3ⁿ⁺¹ + 3)⁄3ⁿ}