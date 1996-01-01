13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{n³⁄(n⁴ + 1)}
{n³⁄(n⁴ + 1)}
{(3n³ − 1)⁄(2n³ + 1)}
{tan⁻¹(10n⁄(10n + 4))}
{1 + cos(1⁄n)}
{2ⁿ⁺¹3⁻ⁿ}
{(3ⁿ⁺¹ + 3)⁄3ⁿ}
{(n + 1)!⁄n!}