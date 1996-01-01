What are the assumptions underlying the predator-prey model discussed in this section?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The differential equation y′+2y=t is first-order, linear, and separable.
d. The direction field for the differential equation y′(t)=t+y(t) is plotted in the ty-plane.
7–16. Verifying general solutions Verify that the given function is a solution of the differential equation that follows it. Assume C, C1, C2 and C3 are arbitrary constants.
y(t) = C₁ sin4t + C₂ cos4t; y''(t) + 16y(t) = 0
u(t) = C₁t⁵ + C₂t⁻⁴ - t³; t²u''(t) - 20u(t) = 14t³
17–20. Verifying solutions of initial value problems Verify that the given function y is a solution of the initial value problem that follows it.
y(t) = 8t⁶ - 3; ty'(t) - 6y(t) = 18, y(1) = 5
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(t) = 1 + eᵗ, y(0) = 4