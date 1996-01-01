Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The general solution of the differential equation y'(t) = 1 is y(t) = t
Explain how the growth rate function determines the solution of a population model.
What are the assumptions underlying the predator-prey model discussed in this section?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The direction field for the differential equation y′(t)=t+y(t) is plotted in the ty-plane.
7–16. Verifying general solutions Verify that the given function is a solution of the differential equation that follows it. Assume C, C1, C2 and C3 are arbitrary constants.
y(t) = C₁ sin4t + C₂ cos4t; y''(t) + 16y(t) = 0
u(t) = C₁eᵗ + C₂teᵗ; u''(t) - 2u'(t) + u(t) = 0