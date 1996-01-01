Explain how the growth rate function determines the solution of a population model.
What are the assumptions underlying the predator-prey model discussed in this section?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The differential equation y′+2y=t is first-order, linear, and separable.
7–16. Verifying general solutions Verify that the given function is a solution of the differential equation that follows it. Assume C, C1, C2 and C3 are arbitrary constants.
y(t) = C₁ sin4t + C₂ cos4t; y''(t) + 16y(t) = 0
u(t) = C₁eᵗ + C₂teᵗ; u''(t) - 2u'(t) + u(t) = 0
u(t) = C₁t⁵ + C₂t⁻⁴ - t³; t²u''(t) - 20u(t) = 14t³