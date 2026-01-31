The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₁^∞ dx / x^1.001
∫₁^∞ dx / x^1.001
∫₀⁴ dx / √(4 − x)
∫₋₈¹ dx / x^(1/3)
∫₀¹ dr / r^0.999
∫₁^∞ dx / [x√(x² − 1)]
∫₀^∞ (16 tan⁻¹x dx) / (1 + x²)
∫₀^∞ 2e^(−θ) sinθ dθ