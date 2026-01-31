The Eiffel Tower Property Let R be the region between the curves y = e^(-c·x) and y = -e^(-c·x) on the interval [a, ∞), where a ≥ 0 and c > 0.

The center of mass of R is located at (x̄, 0), where x̄ = [∫(a to ∞) x·e^(-c·x) dx] / [∫(a to ∞) e^(-c·x) dx]

(The profile of the Eiffel Tower is modeled by these two exponential curves; see the Guided Project "The exponential Eiffel Tower")

d. Prove this property holds for any a ≥ 0 and c > 0:

The tangent lines to y = ±e^(-c·x) at x = a always intersect at R's center of mass

(Source: P. Weidman and I. Pinelis, Comptes Rendu, Mechanique, 332, 571-584, 2004)