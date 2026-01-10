Gamma function The gamma function is defined by Γ(p) = ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^(p-1) e^(-x) dx, for p not equal to zero or a negative integer.
b. Use the substitution x = u² and the fact that ∫ from 0 to ∞ of e^(-u²) du = √(π/2) to show that Γ(1/2) = √π.
Master Improper Integrals: Infinite Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Gamma function The gamma function is defined by Γ(p) = ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^(p-1) e^(-x) dx, for p not equal to zero or a negative integer.
b. Use the substitution x = u² and the fact that ∫ from 0 to ∞ of e^(-u²) du = √(π/2) to show that Γ(1/2) = √π.
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋₈¹ dx / x^(1/3)
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ (16 tan⁻¹x dx) / (1 + x²)
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ 2e^(−θ) sinθ dθ
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₂⁴ dt / [t√(t² − 4)]
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀² dx / √|x − 1|
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ dx / [(x + 1)(x² + 1)]