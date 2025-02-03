13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
cos y = x; (0, π/2)
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve at the given value of x.
x+y³−y=1; x=1
