Let f(x) = x².
a. Show that f(x)−f(y) / x−y = f′(x+y²), for all x≠y.
Find the slope of the curve x²+y³=2 at each point where y=1 (see figure). <IMAGE>
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
cos y = x; (0, π/2)
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
cos y = x; (0, π/2)
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)