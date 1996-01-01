11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from j = 1 to ∞) 5 / (j² + 4)
∑ (from j = 1 to ∞) 5 / (j² + 4)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2⁹k / kᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 5ᵏ(k!)² / (2k)!
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ / (3ᵏ − 2ᵏ)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (4k)! / (k!)⁴
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(⁵√k) / ⁵√(k⁷ + 1)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(7ᵏ + 11ᵏ) / 11ᵏ