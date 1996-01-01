11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) k⁴ / (eᵏ⁵)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) k⁴ / (eᵏ⁵)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (4k)! / (k!)⁴
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(⁵√k) / ⁵√(k⁷ + 1)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(7ᵏ + 11ᵏ) / 11ᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)cos(1 / k⁹)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)5¹⁻²ᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (kᵏ + 3)