11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (√k × e^(√k))
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (√k × e^(√k))
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (10ᵏ + 1) / k¹⁰
∑ (from j = 1 to ∞) 5 / (j² + 4)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2⁹k / kᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ / (3ᵏ − 2ᵏ)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) k⁴ / (eᵏ⁵)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (4k)! / (k!)⁴