Find the volume of the torus formed when the circle of radius 2 centered at (3, 0) is revolved about the y-axis. Use geometry to evaluate the integral.
A 1.5-mm layer of paint is applied to one side of the following surfaces. Find the approximate volume of paint needed. Assume x and y are measured in meters.
The spherical zone generated when the curve y=√8x−x^2 on the interval 1≤x≤7 is revolved about the x-axis
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If the curve y=f(x) on the interval [a, b] is revolved about the y-axis, the area of the surface generated is ∫f(b)f(a) 2πf(y)√1+f′(y)^2 dy.
b. If f is not one-to-one on the interval [a, b], then the area of the surface generated when the graph of f on [a, b] is revolved about the x-axis is not defined.
d. Let f(x)=12x^2.. The area of the surface generated when the graph of f on [−4, 4] is revolved about the y-axis is twice the area of the surface generated when the graph of f on [0, 4] is revolved about the y-axis.
Consider the following curves on the given intervals.
b. Use a calculator or software to approximate the surface area.
y=cos x, for 0≤x≤π/2; about the x-axis
a. Write the integral that gives the area of the surface generated when the curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=tan x , for 0≤x≤π/4; about the x-axis