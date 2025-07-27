Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.
x=2−secy,x=2,y=π/3, and y=0; about x=2
Master Introduction to Cross Sections with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.
x=2−secy,x=2,y=π/3, and y=0; about x=2
The region R is bounded by the graph of f(x)=2x(2−x) and the x-axis. Which is greater, the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the line y=2 or the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the line y=0? Use integration to justify your answer.
A hemispherical bowl of radius 8 inches is filled to a depth of h inches, where 0≤h≤8 0 ≤ ℎ ≤ 8 . Find the volume of water in the bowl as a function of h. (Check the special cases h=0 and h=8.)
Find the volume of the torus formed when the circle of radius 2 centered at (3, 0) is revolved about the y-axis. Use geometry to evaluate the integral.
Consider the following curves on the given intervals.
b. Use a calculator or software to approximate the surface area.
y=tan x , for 0≤x≤π/4; about the x-axis
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = (x²+2)^3/2 / 3 on [0, 1]
Equal integrals Without evaluating integrals, explain the following equalities. (Hint: Draw pictures.)
b. ∫²₀(25−(x²+1)²) dx = 2∫₁⁵ y√y−1 dy