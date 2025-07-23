Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(g) ∫ ƒ' (g(𝓍))g' (𝓍) d(𝓍) = ƒ(g(𝓍)) + C .
Use a substitution of the form u = a𝓍 + b to evaluate the following indefinite integrals
∫(e³ˣ ⁺¹ d𝓍
Use a substitution of the form u = a𝓍 + b to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
∫(𝓍 + 1)¹² d𝓍
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(f) ∫ d𝓍/√36 ―𝓍²
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(e) ∫ d𝓍/(81 + 9𝓍²) (Hint: Factor a 9 out of the denominator first.)
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 2𝓍(𝓍² ― 1)⁹⁹ d𝓍