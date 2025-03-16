Limits of quotients Find the limits in Exercises 23–42. limx→−1 (√(x² + 8) − 3) / (x + 1)

Limits of quotients Find the limits in Exercises 23–42. limx→−1 (√(x² + 8) − 3) / (x + 1)

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above