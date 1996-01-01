Probe speed A data collection probe is dropped from a stationary balloon, and it falls with a velocity (in m/s) given by v(t) = 9.8t, neglecting air resistance. After 10 s, a chute deploys and the probe immediately slows to a constant speed of 10 m/s, which it maintains until it enters the ocean.





b. How far does the probe fall in the first 30 s after it is released?