Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
c. At this rate, how long will it take the racer to travel 1/4 mi?
Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
c. At this rate, how long will it take the racer to travel 1/4 mi?
29–36. Position and velocity from acceleration Find the position and velocity of an object moving along a straight line with the given acceleration, initial velocity, and initial position. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (Theorems 6.1 and 6.2).
a(t) = cos2t; v(0) = 5; s(0) = 7
29–36. Position and velocity from acceleration Find the position and velocity of an object moving along a straight line with the given acceleration, initial velocity, and initial position. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (Theorems 6.1 and 6.2).
a(t) = e^−t; v(0) = 60; s(0) = 40
29–36. Position and velocity from acceleration Find the position and velocity of an object moving along a straight line with the given acceleration, initial velocity, and initial position. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (Theorems 6.1 and 6.2).
a(t) = −32; v(0)=50; s(0)=0
Probe speed A data collection probe is dropped from a stationary balloon, and it falls with a velocity (in m/s) given by v(t) = 9.8t, neglecting air resistance. After 10 s, a chute deploys and the probe immediately slows to a constant speed of 10 m/s, which it maintains until it enters the ocean.
b. How far does the probe fall in the first 30 s after it is released?
Day hike The velocity (in mi/hr) of a hiker walking along a straight trail is given by v(t) = 3 sin² πt/2, for 0≤t≤4. Assume s(0)=0 and t is measured in hours.
c. What is the hiker’s position at t=3?
Flying into a headwind The velocity (in mi/hr) of an airplane flying into a headwind is given by v(t) = 30(16−t²), for 0≤t≤3. Assume s(0)=0 and t is measured in hours.
c. How far has the airplane traveled at the instant its velocity reaches 400 mi/hr?