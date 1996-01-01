43. A hot-air balloon is launched from an elevation of 5400 ft above sea level. As it rises, the vertical velocity is computed using a device (called a variometer) that measures the change in atmospheric pressure. The vertical velocities at selected times are shown in the table (with units of ft/min).

c. A polynomial that fits the data reasonably well is:

g(t) = 3.49t³ - 43.21t² + 142.43t - 1.75

Estimate the elevation of the balloon after five minutes using this polynomial.