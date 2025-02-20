Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x² - 2 ln x
f(x) = -2x⁴ + x² + 10
f(x) = x⁴/4 - 8x³/3 + 15x²/2 + 8
f(x) = xe⁻(ˣ²/₂)
Trajectory high point A stone is launched vertically upward from a cliff 192 ft above the ground at a speed of 64 ft/s. Its height above the ground t seconds after the launch is given by s = -16t² + 64t + 192, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 6. When does the stone reach its maximum height?
Sketching curves Sketch a graph of a function f that is continuous on (-∞,∞) and has the following properties.
f'(x) < 0 and f"(x) > 0 on (-∞,0); f'(x) > 0 and f"(x) < 0 on (0,∞)
Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally after seconds is given by the function s(t) = 32t - t⁴, where 0 ≤ t ≤ 3 and s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions to the right of the origin. When is the object farthest to the right?