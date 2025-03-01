Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x ln x - 2x + 3 on (0,∞)
f(x) = x ln x - 2x + 3 on (0,∞)
f(x) = -12x⁵ + 75x⁴ - 80x³
f(x) = x² - 2 ln x
f(x) = -2x⁴ + x² + 10
f(x) = xe⁻(ˣ²/₂)
f(x) = tan⁻¹ (x/(x²+2))
Trajectory high point A stone is launched vertically upward from a cliff 192 ft above the ground at a speed of 64 ft/s. Its height above the ground t seconds after the launch is given by s = -16t² + 64t + 192, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 6. When does the stone reach its maximum height?