58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = x³/6 + 1/2x on [1,2]
The ellipse and the parabola: Let R be the region bounded by the upper half of the ellipse x²/2 + y² = 1 and the parabola y = x²/√2
a. Find the area of R
Definitions of hyperbolic sine and cosine Complete the following steps to prove that when the x- and y-coordinates of a point on the hyperbola x² - y² = 1 are defined as cosh t and sinh t, respectively, where t is twice the area of the shaded region in the figure, x and y can be expressed as
x = cosh t = (eᵗ + e⁻ᵗ) / 2 and y = sinh t = (eᵗ - e⁻ᵗ) / 2.
b. In Chapter 8, the formula for the integral in part (a) is derived:
∫ √(z² − 1) dz = (z/2)√(z² − 1) − (1/2) ln|z + √(z² − 1)| + C.
Evaluate this integral on the interval [1, x], explain why the absolute value can be dropped, and combine the result with part (a) to show that:
t = ln(x + √(x² − 1)).
Area of a sector of a hyperbola: Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus
a. What is the area of R?
A power line is attached at the same height to two utility poles that are separated by a distance of 100 ft; the power line follows the curve ƒ(x) = a cosh x/a. Use the following steps to find the value of a that produces a sag of 10 ft midway between the poles. Use a coordinate system that places the poles at x = ±50.
a. Show that a satisfies the equation cosh 50/a − 1 = 10/a.