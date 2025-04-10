Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Free Fall Motion Free fall motion refers to the movement of an object under the influence of gravitational force alone, without any other forces acting on it. The distance an object falls is proportional to the square of the time it has been falling, as shown by the equations s = 1.86t² for Mars and s = 11.44t² for Jupiter. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing the motion of objects in different gravitational fields.

Velocity in Free Fall Velocity in free fall is the rate of change of position with respect to time, influenced by gravity. For an object starting from rest, its velocity can be determined by differentiating the position function with respect to time. In this problem, the goal is to find the time it takes for a rock to reach a specific velocity, 27.8 m/sec, on Mars and Jupiter, requiring an understanding of how velocity relates to the position function.