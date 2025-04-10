Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
3:41 minutes
Problem 3.4.9
Textbook Question
Free-Fall Applications
Free fall on Mars and Jupiter The equations for free fall at the surfaces of Mars and Jupiter (s in meters, t in seconds) are s = 1.86t² on Mars and s = 11.44t² on Jupiter. How long does it take a rock falling from rest to reach a velocity of 27.8 m/sec (about 100 km/h) on each planet?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the relationship between position, velocity, and acceleration in free fall. The position function s(t) gives the distance fallen over time, and the derivative of this function with respect to time, s'(t), gives the velocity.
For Mars, the position function is s = 1.86t². To find the velocity function, take the derivative of s with respect to t: s'(t) = d/dt(1.86t²).
Calculate the derivative: s'(t) = 2 * 1.86 * t = 3.72t. This is the velocity function for Mars.
Set the velocity function equal to the desired velocity, 27.8 m/sec, and solve for t: 3.72t = 27.8. This will give you the time it takes for the rock to reach 27.8 m/sec on Mars.
Repeat the process for Jupiter. The position function is s = 11.44t². Take the derivative to find the velocity function: s'(t) = 2 * 11.44 * t = 22.88t. Set 22.88t = 27.8 and solve for t to find the time it takes on Jupiter.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Free Fall Motion
Free fall motion refers to the movement of an object under the influence of gravitational force alone, without any other forces acting on it. The distance an object falls is proportional to the square of the time it has been falling, as shown by the equations s = 1.86t² for Mars and s = 11.44t² for Jupiter. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing the motion of objects in different gravitational fields.
Recommended video:
Velocity in Free Fall
Velocity in free fall is the rate of change of position with respect to time, influenced by gravity. For an object starting from rest, its velocity can be determined by differentiating the position function with respect to time. In this problem, the goal is to find the time it takes for a rock to reach a specific velocity, 27.8 m/sec, on Mars and Jupiter, requiring an understanding of how velocity relates to the position function.
Recommended video:
Differentiation
Differentiation is a fundamental concept in calculus used to find the rate at which a quantity changes. In the context of free fall, differentiating the position function s = 1.86t² or s = 11.44t² with respect to time gives the velocity function. This process allows us to determine the time required for the rock to reach a given velocity by setting the derivative equal to the desired velocity and solving for time.
Recommended video:
05:53
Finding Differentials
Watch next
Master Derivatives Applied To Velocity with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning