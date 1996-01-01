42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)3 / (2 + eᵏ)
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)3 / (2 + eᵏ)
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k√k / k³
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁵ e⁻ᵏ
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 − cos(1 / k))²
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 4ᵏ / (5ᵏ − 3)
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 4 to ∞) (1 + cos²(k)) / (k − 3)
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k³ᐟ² + 1)