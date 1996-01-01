Use Euler’s method with a step size of to estimate the value of , where is the solution of the initial value problem
Let with . Compute the first three approximations given by Euler’s Method with a step size of .
25–28. Two steps of Euler’s method For the following initial value problems, compute the first two approximations u1 and u2 given by Euler’s method using the given time step.
y′(t) = 2−y, y(0) = 1; Δt = 0.1
29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.
b. Using the exact solution given, compute the errors in the Euler approximations at t=0.2 and t=0.4.
y′(t) = −y, y(0) = 1; y(t) = e⁻ᵗ
29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.
d. In general, how does halving the time step affect the error at t=0.2 and t=0.4?
y′(t) = y/2, y(0) = 2; y(t) = 2eᵗᐟ²
29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.
c. Which time step results in the more accurate approximation? Explain your observations.
y′(t) = 4−y, y(0) = 3; y(t) = 4−e⁻ᵗ
29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.
b. Using the exact solution given, compute the errors in the Euler approximations at t=0.2 and t=0.4.
y′(t) = 2t + 1, y(0) = 0; y(t) = t² + t