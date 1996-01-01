32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (2k + 1)! / (k!)²
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ k! / kᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ k (2ᵏ⁺¹ / (9ᵏ − 1))
38–39. Examining a series two ways Determine whether the following series converge using either the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test. Then use another method to check your answer.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 2k + 1)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / √(k³ᐟ² + k)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(cos(1 / k) – cos(1 / (k + 1)))