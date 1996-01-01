32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k⁰.⁹⁹
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k⁰.⁹⁹
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / √(k³ᐟ² + k)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(cos(1 / k) – cos(1 / (k + 1)))
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 + 1 / (2k))ᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(ln²k) / k³ᐟ²
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)k² · 1.001⁻ᵏ