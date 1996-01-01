32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (√k / k − 1)²ᵏ
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (√k / k − 1)²ᵏ
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
1 / 1! + 4 / 2! + 9 / 3! + 16 / 4! + ⋯
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / ln(eᵏ + 1)
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If the Limit Comparison Test can be applied successfully to a given series with a certain comparison series, the Comparison Test also works with the same comparison series.
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ k! / kᵏ
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ k (2ᵏ⁺¹ / (9ᵏ − 1))
38–39. Examining a series two ways Determine whether the following series converge using either the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test. Then use another method to check your answer.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 2k + 1)