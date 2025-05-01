Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
Multiple Choice
Suppose F(x) is an antiderivative of f(x). Which of the following statements about the indefinite integral \int f(x) \, dx is true?
A
The indefinite integral \int f(x) \, dx equals F(x) + C, where C is an arbitrary constant.
B
The indefinite integral \int f(x) \, dx equals f(x) + C.
C
The indefinite integral \int f(x) \, dx equals only F(x), without any constant.
D
The indefinite integral \int f(x) \, dx does not depend on any constant of integration.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an antiderivative. An antiderivative of a function f(x) is a function F(x) such that the derivative of F(x) equals f(x). In mathematical terms, if F'(x) = f(x), then F(x) is an antiderivative of f(x).
Step 2: Recall the definition of an indefinite integral. The indefinite integral of f(x), written as ∫f(x) dx, represents the family of all antiderivatives of f(x). This family includes an arbitrary constant of integration, C, because the derivative of a constant is zero.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct statement should reflect the fact that the indefinite integral ∫f(x) dx equals F(x) + C, where F(x) is an antiderivative of f(x) and C is an arbitrary constant.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, the statement 'The indefinite integral ∫f(x) dx equals f(x) + C' is incorrect because f(x) is the original function, not its antiderivative. Similarly, the statement 'The indefinite integral ∫f(x) dx equals only F(x), without any constant' is incorrect because it ignores the constant of integration.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: 'The indefinite integral ∫f(x) dx equals F(x) + C, where C is an arbitrary constant.' This aligns with the definition of indefinite integrals in calculus.
