Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose the graph of a function f is shown below. Which of the following graphs could represent an antiderivative F of f?
A
A graph that has the same shape as f but shifted vertically.
B
A graph that is the reflection of f across the y-axis.
C
A graph that is always above the x-axis whenever f is positive.
D
A graph whose slope at each point matches the value of f at that point.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between a function f and its antiderivative F. The antiderivative F is a function whose derivative is equal to f, meaning F'(x) = f(x). This implies that the slope of the graph of F at any point x is equal to the value of f(x) at that same point.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. The correct graph of F must have a slope at each point that matches the value of f at that point. This means the shape of F is determined by the behavior of f, not by vertical shifts or reflections.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. A graph that is a vertical shift of f does not satisfy the condition F'(x) = f(x), as vertical shifts do not affect the slope. Similarly, a reflection of f across the y-axis changes the relationship between x and f(x), which does not align with the derivative rule.
Step 4: Consider the option stating that the graph of F is always above the x-axis whenever f is positive. While this might seem plausible, it does not guarantee that the slope of F matches f at every point. The correct graph must directly reflect the slope condition.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct graph is the one whose slope at each point matches the value of f at that point. This ensures that F'(x) = f(x), satisfying the definition of an antiderivative.
Related Videos
Related Practice