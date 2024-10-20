For the following function ﻿ f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x)﻿, find the antiderivative ﻿ F ( x ) F\left(x\right) F(x)﻿ that satisfies the given condition.

﻿ f ( x ) = 100 x 99 f\left(x\right)=100x^{99} f(x)=100x99﻿; ﻿ F ( 1 ) = 101 F\left(1\right)=101 F(1)=101﻿