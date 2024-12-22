1:33 minutes 1:33 minutes Problem 2.27 Textbook Question Textbook Question Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.

lim p→2 3p / √4p + 1 − 1

