Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
3:38 minutes
Problem 4.R.56
Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Newton’s method Use Newton’s method to approximate the roots of ƒ(x) = e⁻²ˣ + 2eˣ - 6 to six digits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function for which we want to find the roots: \( f(x) = e^{-2x} + 2e^x - 6 \).
Compute the derivative of the function, \( f'(x) \), which is necessary for Newton's method. The derivative is \( f'(x) = -2e^{-2x} + 2e^x \).
Choose an initial guess \( x_0 \) for the root. A good starting point can be found by graphing the function or using prior knowledge about the behavior of exponential functions.
Apply Newton's method formula: \( x_{n+1} = x_n - \frac{f(x_n)}{f'(x_n)} \). Substitute \( f(x) \) and \( f'(x) \) into the formula to get \( x_{n+1} = x_n - \frac{e^{-2x_n} + 2e^{x_n} - 6}{-2e^{-2x_n} + 2e^{x_n}} \).
Iterate the process: Use the formula from the previous step to calculate \( x_1, x_2, \ldots \) until the difference between successive approximations is less than the desired tolerance (e.g., \( 10^{-6} \) for six-digit accuracy).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Newton's Method
Newton's Method is an iterative numerical technique used to approximate the roots of a real-valued function. Starting with an initial guess, the method uses the function's derivative to refine the guess iteratively. The formula is x_{n+1} = x_n - f(x_n)/f'(x_n), where x_n is the current approximation. This process is repeated until a sufficiently accurate value is found.
Recommended video:
06:30
Disk Method Using y-Axis
Exponential Functions
Exponential functions, such as e^x, are mathematical functions where the variable is in the exponent. They are characterized by rapid growth or decay, depending on the sign of the exponent. In the given function, e⁻²ˣ and eˣ represent exponential decay and growth, respectively, which influence the behavior and shape of the function's graph.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions
Derivative Calculation
Calculating the derivative is essential in Newton's Method as it provides the slope of the tangent line at a given point. For the function ƒ(x) = e⁻²ˣ + 2eˣ - 6, the derivative is found using the rules of differentiation for exponential functions. This derivative is crucial for updating the approximation of the root in each iteration of Newton's Method.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning