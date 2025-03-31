Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Method Newton's Method is an iterative numerical technique used to approximate the roots of a real-valued function. Starting with an initial guess, the method uses the function's derivative to refine the guess iteratively. The formula is x_{n+1} = x_n - f(x_n)/f'(x_n), where x_n is the current approximation. This process is repeated until a sufficiently accurate value is found.

Exponential Functions Exponential functions, such as e^x, are mathematical functions where the variable is in the exponent. They are characterized by rapid growth or decay, depending on the sign of the exponent. In the given function, e⁻²ˣ and eˣ represent exponential decay and growth, respectively, which influence the behavior and shape of the function's graph.