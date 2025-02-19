{Use of Tech} Fixed points of quadratics and quartics Let f(x) = ax(1 -x), where a is a real number and 0 ≤ a ≤ 1. Recall that the fixed point of a function is a value of x such that f(x) = x (Exercises 48–51).​​





a. Without using a calculator, find the values of a, with 0 ≤ a ≤ 4, such that f has a fixed point. Give the ​fixed point in terms of a.​