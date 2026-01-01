In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:

e. Plot the functions f and g, the identity, the two tangent lines, and the line segment joining the points (x_0, f(x_0)) and (f(x_0), x_0). Discuss the symmetries you see across the main diagonal y=x.





72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2