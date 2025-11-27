Use the results of Exercise 55 to show that the functions in Exercises 56–60 have inverses over their domains. Find a formula for df⁻¹/dx using Theorem 1.
f(x) = (1 − x)³
155. Which is bigger, πᵉ or e^π?
Calculators have taken some of the mystery out of this once-challenging question.
(Go ahead and check; you will see that it is a very close call.)
You can answer the question without a calculator, though.
a. Find an equation for the line through the origin tangent to the graph of
y = ln(x).
In Exercises 73 and 74, repeat the steps above to solve for the functions y=f(x) and x=f^(-1)(y) defined implicitly by the given equations over the interval.
73. y^(1/3) - 1 = (x+2)³, -5 ≤ x ≤ 5, x_0 = -3/2
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).
70. y= x³/(x²+1), -1 ≤ x ≤ 1, x_0=1/2
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
d. Find the equation for the tangent line to g at the point (f(x_0), x_0) located symmetrically across the 45° line y=x (which is the graph of the identity function). Use Theorem 1 to find the slope of this tangent line.
72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
e. Plot the functions f and g, the identity, the two tangent lines, and the line segment joining the points (x_0, f(x_0)) and (f(x_0), x_0). Discuss the symmetries you see across the main diagonal y=x.
72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2
Given the function f(x)=4x2−1, calculate the slope of the tangent line at x=−3.