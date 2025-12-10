17. Show that √(10x+1) and √(x+1) grow at the same rate as x→∞ by showing that they both grow at the same rate as √x as x→∞.
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
110. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
f. f(x) = sech(x), g(x) = e^(-x)
Watch next
Master Finding Limits by Direct Substitution with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
109. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
b. f(x)=x, g(x)=x + 1/x
109. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
e. f(x) = arccsc(x), g(x) = 1/x
110. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
a. f(x) = 3^(-x), g(x) = 2^(-x)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
95. lim(x→∞) (√(x² + x + 1) - √(x² - x))
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
c. √x
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
f. (e^x)/2