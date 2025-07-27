Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by x=y(y−1) and y=x/3
Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₄ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.
(a) A (―2)
Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₄ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.
(d) F(4)
For the given regions R₁ and R₂, complete the following steps.
a. Find the area of region R₁.
R₁ is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the y-axis and the curves y=2x^2 and y=3−x; R₂ is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the x-axis and the curves y=2x^2 and y=3−x(see figure).
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=x^2−2x+1 and y=5x−9
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. ∫₀¹(x−x^2) dx=∫₀¹(√y−y) dy
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ (8―2𝓍) d𝓍