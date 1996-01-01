Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₄ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.
(a) A (―2)
(d) F(4)
For the given regions R₁ and R₂, complete the following steps.
a. Find the area of region R₁.
R₁ is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the y-axis and the curves y=2x^2 and y=3−x; R₂ is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the x-axis and the curves y=2x^2 and y=3−x(see figure).
b. Find the area of region R₂ using geometry and the answer to part (a).
R₁is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the line x=1 and the curve y=6x(2−x^2)^2; R₂ is the region in the first quadrant bounded the curve y=6x(2−x^2)^2and the line y=6x.
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by x=y(y−1) and y=x/3
The region in the first quadrant bounded by y=5/2−1/x and y=x