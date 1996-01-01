For the given regions R₁ and R₂, complete the following steps.





b. Find the area of region R₂ using geometry and the answer to part (a).





R₁is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the line x=1 and the curve y=6x(2−x^2)^2; R₂ is the region in the first quadrant bounded the curve y=6x(2−x^2)^2and the line y=6x.