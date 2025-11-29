In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ (x^2 + 6x) / (x^2 + 3)^2 dx
∫ (x^2 + 6x) / (x^2 + 3)^2 dx
∫ x^2 / √(x^2 - 4x + 5) dx
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(−3csc²x)dx
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(cscθ cotθ) / 2 dθ
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(sin2x − csc²x)dx
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(1 + cos 4t)/2 dt
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(1 + tan²θ)dθ (Hint:1 + tan²θ = sec²θ)