Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(cscθ cotθ) / 2 dθ
∫(cscθ cotθ) / 2 dθ
∫(4secx tanx − 2 sec²x)dx
∫(sin2x − csc²x)dx
∫(1 + cos 4t)/2 dt
∫(1 − cot²x) dx
∫csc θ/(csc θ − sin θ) dθ