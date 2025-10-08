11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=2 t,y=3t−4;−10≤t≤10
x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5
Multiple descriptions Which of the following parametric equations describe the same curve?
a. x = 2t², y = 4 + t; -4 ≤ t ≤ 4
b. x = 2t⁴, y = 4 + t²; -2 ≤ t ≤ 2
c. x = 2t^(2/3), y = 4 + t^(1/3); -64 ≤ t ≤ 64
Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.
c. x = 1 + 3s, y = 4 + 2s and x = 4 - 3t, y = 6 + 4t
Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.
a. x = 1 + s, y = 2s and x = 1 + 2t, y = 3t
93–94. Parametric equations of ellipses Find parametric equations (not unique) of the following ellipses (see Exercises 91–92). Graph the ellipse and find a description in terms of x and y.
An ellipse centered at (-2, -3) with major and minor axes of lengths 30 and 20, parallel to the x- and y-axes, respectively, generated counterclockwise (Hint: Shift the parametric equations.)
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = t² + 4, y = -t, for -2 < t < 0; (5, 1)