Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.
b. x = 2 + 5s, y = 1 + s and x = 4 + 10t, y = 3 + 2t
a. x = 1 + s, y = 2s and x = 1 + 2t, y = 3t
93–94. Parametric equations of ellipses Find parametric equations (not unique) of the following ellipses (see Exercises 91–92). Graph the ellipse and find a description in terms of x and y.
An ellipse centered at (-2, -3) with major and minor axes of lengths 30 and 20, parallel to the x- and y-axes, respectively, generated counterclockwise (Hint: Shift the parametric equations.)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The parametric equations x=cos t, y=sin t, for −π/2≤t≤π/2, describe a semicircle.
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.
x = cos t, y = 8 sin t; t = π/2
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The line that passes through the points P(1, 1) and Q(3, 5), oriented in the direction of increasing x
The lower half of the circle centered at (−2, 2) with radius 6, oriented in the counterclockwise direction