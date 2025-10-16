11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5
Master Introduction to Parametric Equations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
A circle centered at the origin with radius 4, generated counterclockwise
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The line segment starting at P(0, 0) and ending at Q(2, 8)
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The segment of the parabola y=2x ²−4, where −1≤x≤5
Multiple descriptions Which of the following parametric equations describe the same curve?
a. x = 2t², y = 4 + t; -4 ≤ t ≤ 4
b. x = 2t⁴, y = 4 + t²; -2 ≤ t ≤ 2
c. x = 2t^(2/3), y = 4 + t^(1/3); -64 ≤ t ≤ 64
Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.
c. x = 1 + 3s, y = 4 + 2s and x = 4 - 3t, y = 6 + 4t
Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.
b. x = 2 + 5s, y = 1 + s and x = 4 + 10t, y = 3 + 2t