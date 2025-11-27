Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
5. c. arccos(√3/2)
5. c. arccos(√3/2)
6. b. arccsc(-2/√3)
7. a. sec^(-1)(-√2)
7. c. arcsec(-2)
132. What is special about the functions
f(x) = arcsin((1/√(x²+1)) and g(x)=arctan(1/x)?
Explain.