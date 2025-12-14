Since the hyperbolic functions can be expressed in terms of exponential functions, it is possible to express the inverse hyperbolic functions in terms of logarithms, as shown in the following table.

sinh⁻¹x = ln(x + √(x² + 1)), -∞ < x < ∞

cosh⁻¹x = ln(x + √(x² - 1)), x ≥ 1

tanh⁻¹x = (1/2)ln((1+x)/(1-x)), |x| < 1

sech⁻¹x = ln((1+√(1-x²))/x), 0 < x ≤ 1

csch⁻¹x = ln(1/x + √(1+x²)/|x|), x ≠ 1

coth⁻¹x = (1/2)ln((x+1)/(x-1)), |x| > 1

Use these formulas to express the numbers in Exercises 61–66 in terms of natural logarithms.

63. tanh⁻¹(-1/2)