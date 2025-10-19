75–76. Graphs to polar equations Find a polar equation for each conic section. Assume one focus is at the origin.
65–68. Eccentricity-directrix approach Find an equation of the following curves, assuming the center is at the origin. Graph the curve, labeling vertices, foci, asymptotes (if they exist), and directrices.
A hyperbola with vertices (±4, 0) and directrices x = ±2
Volume of a hyperbolic cap Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus.
a. What is the volume of the solid that is generated when R is revolved about the x-axis?
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
The length of the latus rectum of a hyperbola centered at the origin is (2b²)/a = 2b√(1 - e²)
65–68. Eccentricity-directrix approach Find an equation of the following curves, assuming the center is at the origin. Graph the curve, labeling vertices, foci, asymptotes (if they exist), and directrices.
A hyperbola with vertices (0, ±2) and directrices y = ±1
53–57. Conic sections
b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.
x² - y²/2 = 1
53–57. Conic sections
b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.
4x² + 8y² = 16
Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.
a. For what value of p is P tangent to H?
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
Let L be the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px for p>0. Let F be the focus of the parabola, P be any point on the parabola to the left of L, and D be the (shortest) distance between P and L. Show that for all P, D+|FP|+ is a constant. Find the constant.