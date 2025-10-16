Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.
b. At what point does the tangency occur?
Master Geometries from Conic Sections with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.
b. At what point does the tangency occur?
53–57. Conic sections
a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.
x = 16y²
75–76. Graphs to polar equations Find a polar equation for each conic section. Assume one focus is at the origin.
Volume of a hyperbolic cap Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus.
a. What is the volume of the solid that is generated when R is revolved about the x-axis?
65–68. Eccentricity-directrix approach Find an equation of the following curves, assuming the center is at the origin. Graph the curve, labeling vertices, foci, asymptotes (if they exist), and directrices.
A hyperbola with vertices (0, ±2) and directrices y = ±1
65–68. Eccentricity-directrix approach Find an equation of the following curves, assuming the center is at the origin. Graph the curve, labeling vertices, foci, asymptotes (if they exist), and directrices.
A hyperbola with vertices (±4, 0) and directrices x = ±2
53–57. Conic sections
b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.
x² - y²/2 = 1