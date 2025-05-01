Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Consider the following differential equation: x \frac{dy}{dx} - y = x^2 \sin(x). Which of the following is the correct integrating factor to solve this equation?
A
x^{-1}
B
\sin(x)
C
e^{x}
D
x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given differential equation is in the form of a first-order linear differential equation: x * (dy/dx) - y = x^2 * sin(x). Rewrite it in standard form by dividing through by x (assuming x ≠ 0): (dy/dx) - (y/x) = x * sin(x).
Step 2: Identify the coefficient of y in the standard form, which is -1/x. This coefficient is used to determine the integrating factor.
Step 3: Recall the formula for the integrating factor in a first-order linear differential equation: IF = e^(∫P(x) dx), where P(x) is the coefficient of y. Here, P(x) = -1/x.
Step 4: Compute the integrating factor: IF = e^(∫(-1/x) dx). The integral of -1/x is -ln(x), so the integrating factor becomes e^(-ln(x)). Simplify this expression using the property of exponents: e^(-ln(x)) = x^(-1).
Step 5: Conclude that the correct integrating factor for this differential equation is x^(-1). This integrating factor will be used to solve the equation by multiplying through by it and proceeding with the solution process.
Watch next
Master Classifying Differential Equations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice